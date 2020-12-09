Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) PT Set at €40.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) received a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DBAN. Warburg Research set a €40.60 ($47.76) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.40 ($53.41) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €34.20 ($40.24) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €40.34 ($47.46).

Shares of DBAN opened at €34.50 ($40.59) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.60. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG has a one year low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a one year high of €42.50 ($50.00). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €31.69 and its 200-day moving average is €31.00.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

