Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) Given a €45.40 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.40 ($53.41) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DBAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €40.60 ($47.76) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €34.20 ($40.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €40.34 ($47.46).

ETR:DBAN opened at €34.50 ($40.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG has a 12 month low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a 12 month high of €42.50 ($50.00). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.02 million and a PE ratio of -30.34.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

