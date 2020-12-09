Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of BKGFY stock opened at $65.68 on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $77.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average is $56.95. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

