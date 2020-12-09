Desjardins Comments on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.79.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

TD opened at $55.81 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6114 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.