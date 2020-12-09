DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DCCPF. Royal Bank of Canada raised DCC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised DCC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised DCC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get DCC alerts:

OTCMKTS:DCCPF opened at $74.65 on Monday. DCC has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.02.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.