DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in DaVita by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in DaVita by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita stock opened at $110.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $114.13. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.45.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,991,806 shares in the company, valued at $175,278,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,590 shares of company stock worth $20,876,006. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

