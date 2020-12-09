Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $252,183.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,511.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $68,932.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $674,464.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $445,009 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Truist lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 7th. Longbow Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.18.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

