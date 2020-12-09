Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,748,000 after purchasing an additional 392,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,516,000 after purchasing an additional 135,530 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,231,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,760,000 after buying an additional 243,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,006,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,681,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.37.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $221.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $244.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

