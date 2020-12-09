Culp (NYSE:CULP) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Culp (NYSE:CULP) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Culp alerts:

Shares of CULP opened at $16.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. Culp has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Culp had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. On average, analysts predict that Culp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Culp by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 28,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Culp by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Culp by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Culp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 227,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Culp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.