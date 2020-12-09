Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Raised to $75.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFR. Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $87.66 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $54,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $218,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

