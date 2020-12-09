CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

CFB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

NYSE:CFB opened at $9.88 on Monday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $14.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $43.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.42 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,564,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after acquiring an additional 75,825 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,057,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 172,859 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.