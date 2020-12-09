Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COIHY. Barclays cut Croda International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Croda International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of COIHY stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. Croda International has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

