Critical Review: The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) and China New Borun (OTCMKTS:BORNY)

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) and China New Borun (OTCMKTS:BORNY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Boston Beer and China New Borun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Boston Beer 1 3 6 0 2.50 China New Borun 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Boston Beer currently has a consensus target price of $899.30, indicating a potential downside of 4.33%. Given The Boston Beer’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe The Boston Beer is more favorable than China New Borun.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Boston Beer and China New Borun’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Boston Beer $1.25 billion 9.21 $110.04 million $9.17 102.51 China New Borun $262.26 million 0.01 -$5.70 million N/A N/A

The Boston Beer has higher revenue and earnings than China New Borun.

Volatility & Risk

The Boston Beer has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, China New Borun has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.7% of The Boston Beer shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of The Boston Beer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Boston Beer and China New Borun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Boston Beer 9.18% 17.51% 11.90% China New Borun N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Boston Beer beats China New Borun on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network of approximately 400 wholesalers in the United States, as well as international wholesalers, importers, or other agencies that in turn sell to retailers, such as grocery stores, club stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars, restaurants, stadiums, and other retail outlets. It also sells in products in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

China New Borun Company Profile

China New Borun Corporation produces and distributes corn-based edible alcohol in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Corn-Base Edible Alcohol and its By-Products, and Chemical Products. The company offers edible alcohol products for use as an ingredient to producers of baijiu, a grain-based alcoholic beverage; and by-products of edible alcohol, such as distillers dried grains with soluble high-protein feed, liquid carbon dioxide, and crude corn oil. It also produces chemical products, including chlorinated polyethylene and 2-Acrylamido-2-methylpropane sulfonic acid for use in various industries. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Shouguang, the People's Republic of China. China New Borun Corporation operates a subsidiary of King River Holding Limited.

