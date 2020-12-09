CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $102.63. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.00% from the company’s current price.

CRSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $146.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 2.35. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $163.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.28.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 22,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,950,049.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,895.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $98,047.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,421.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,000 shares of company stock worth $15,591,523 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

