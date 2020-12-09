CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Raised to $170.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $115.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $128.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $146.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.28. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $163.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 2.35.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 698,007 shares in the company, valued at $87,250,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $98,047.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,421.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,000 shares of company stock worth $15,591,523 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,630,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,563,000 after purchasing an additional 164,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 147,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.