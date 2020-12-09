Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to $3.50

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Securities from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 52.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC decreased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.64.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG opened at $2.30 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 26,601 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 1,297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 152,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 141,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.