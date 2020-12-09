Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$2.75 at Canaccord Genuity

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CPG. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.66.

CPG opened at C$2.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -0.46. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$437.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$422.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

