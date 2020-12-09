Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $93.00 target price on the LED producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.45.

CREE stock opened at $99.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average of $66.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cree has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $99.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 17.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,044 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $122,645,000 after buying an additional 314,352 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the second quarter worth $121,420,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cree by 20.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,688,475 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,941,000 after buying an additional 290,923 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Cree by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,650,908 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $105,229,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Cree by 12.5% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $90,726,000 after buying an additional 157,989 shares during the period.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

