Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $56.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.39.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE:GM opened at $43.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.19. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $23,340,917.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,683,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,641.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,310,697 shares of company stock valued at $56,291,079. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in General Motors by 11.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 22,628 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in General Motors by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in General Motors by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 302,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 70,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in General Motors by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 84,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.