Credit Suisse Group Increases Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $111.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $85.40 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average is $85.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,109.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $2,195,007.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,048.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,006 shares of company stock valued at $33,389,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conning Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

