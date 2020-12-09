Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $8.53 Per Share

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) – Truist Securiti dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $8.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.55.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.78.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $132.96 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 42,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.