Cpwm LLC Has $99.05 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cpwm LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 10.4% of Cpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $99,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,177.29 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,162.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,043.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

