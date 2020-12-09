Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $314.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of -188.32 and a beta of 1.54. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $353.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total value of $518,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,780,236.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $278,390.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 902 shares in the company, valued at $230,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,223 shares of company stock worth $51,638,399 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

