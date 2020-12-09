Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Cut by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,080 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Corteva by 218.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,656,000 after purchasing an additional 896,582 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 5.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Corteva by 9.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

In other Corteva news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

