Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 142,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 49,804 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Corning by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 69,401 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.65, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $37.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,951 shares of company stock worth $5,552,697. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.