Cormark Upgrades Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) to Buy

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a C$12.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$7.25. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.08% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of XTC opened at C$8.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$351.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33. Exco Technologies Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$4.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.00.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures die-casting and extrusion tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

