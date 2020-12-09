Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) in a report issued on Friday, December 4th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.77.

Get Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their target price on shares of Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th.

TSE:TCS opened at C$44.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.81. Tecsys Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.23 and a 1-year high of C$46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$642.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.61.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$28.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.80 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.