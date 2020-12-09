Cormark Comments on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 4th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.94 EPS.

CM has been the topic of several other reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$108.25 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$111.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$115.50 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$117.93.

CM opened at C$111.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$105.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.58. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$67.52 and a 52 week high of C$111.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) news, Director Nanci Ellen Caldwell acquired 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$99.45 per share, with a total value of C$79,061.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$534,736.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

