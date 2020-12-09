Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Acquired by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Copa by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,132,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,398 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Copa by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,751,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,524,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Copa by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,186,000 after buying an additional 55,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,484,000 after purchasing an additional 45,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Copa by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,336,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,567,000 after purchasing an additional 323,734 shares during the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Copa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Copa in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Copa stock opened at $82.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.66. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

