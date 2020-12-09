Contrasting United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

United Health Products has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgalign has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Health Products and Surgalign’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Health Products N/A N/A -$6.60 million N/A N/A Surgalign $308.38 million 0.64 -$211.64 million ($0.16) -15.13

United Health Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Surgalign.

Profitability

This table compares United Health Products and Surgalign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Health Products N/A N/A -2,603.25% Surgalign -91.42% N/A -11.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for United Health Products and Surgalign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Surgalign 0 0 2 0 3.00

Surgalign has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.61%. Given Surgalign’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Surgalign is more favorable than United Health Products.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of United Health Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Surgalign shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Surgalign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Surgalign beats United Health Products on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. It also provides gauze products for oral surgery and external trauma; and island dressings to support intravenous procedures, such as kidney dialysis. The company serves hospitals and surgery centers, clinics and physicians, public safety and police departments, military, correctional facilities, schools, universities and day care facilities, assisted living and nursing homes, home care providers, dental offices, sports medicine providers, veterinarians, municipalities and government agencies, occupational and industrial healthcare professionals, and consumers, as well as emergency medical services and fire departments, and other first responders. It also offers its products to the consumer market through Walmart.com. The company was formerly known as United EcoEnergy Corp. and changed its name to United Health Products, Inc. in September 2010. United Health Products, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology. The company's implants are used in the fields of orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, plastic surgery, trauma, and other surgical procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues; and to enhance surgical outcomes. It markets its products through its direct distribution force and various OEM relationships to healthcare providers, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as through a network of independent distributors. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

