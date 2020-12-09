Contrasting Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) & Creative Vistas (OTCMKTS:CVAS)

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) and Creative Vistas (OTCMKTS:CVAS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rekor Systems and Creative Vistas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rekor Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Creative Vistas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rekor Systems currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.79%. Given Rekor Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rekor Systems is more favorable than Creative Vistas.

Profitability

This table compares Rekor Systems and Creative Vistas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rekor Systems -54.54% N/A -57.26% Creative Vistas N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rekor Systems and Creative Vistas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rekor Systems $19.32 million 9.30 -$14.41 million N/A N/A Creative Vistas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Creative Vistas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rekor Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Rekor Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Rekor Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Rekor Systems has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Vistas has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rekor Systems beats Creative Vistas on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions. It also offers government contracting support services, such as market intelligence and opportunity identification, capture and strategic advisory, proposal strategy and development, teaming support, and managed human capital. In addition, the company provides specialty staffing services, including specialized contract personnel, temp-to-hire professionals, direct hires, and temporary or seasonal hires to the Department of Defense and a group of companies in the aerospace and aviation industry. Its customers include law enforcement agencies, highway authorities, parking system operators, private security companies, and wholesale and retail operations supporting logistics and customer loyalty programs. Rekor Systems, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Creative Vistas

Creative Vistas, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, installation, integration, and servicing of security-related technologies and systems. Its services include consulting, audit, review, and planning services; engineering and design services; customization, software development, and interfacing services; system integration, installation, and project management; system training, technical support, and maintenance services; and ongoing maintenance, preventative maintenance and service, and upgrades. The company also offers video surveillance products and technologies. Creative Vistas, Inc. offers its products and services to government, healthcare, education, and retail markets, as well as to various sectors, including corporate facilities, mining, entertainment, and automobile through direct sales to end-users, as well as through subcontracting agreements. Creative Vistas, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Whitby, Canada.

