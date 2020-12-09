Contrasting Notis Global (OTCMKTS:NGBL) and Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Notis Global (OTCMKTS:NGBL) and Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Notis Global and Carrier Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Notis Global $490,000.00 2.04 -$117.31 million N/A N/A Carrier Global $18.61 billion 1.74 $2.12 billion N/A N/A

Carrier Global has higher revenue and earnings than Notis Global.

Profitability

This table compares Notis Global and Carrier Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Notis Global N/A N/A N/A Carrier Global 8.86% 24.00% 6.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Notis Global and Carrier Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Notis Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Carrier Global 0 9 8 0 2.47

Carrier Global has a consensus price target of $32.29, indicating a potential downside of 13.44%. Given Carrier Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carrier Global is more favorable than Notis Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Carrier Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Notis Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Carrier Global beats Notis Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Notis Global Company Profile

Notis Global, Inc., provides services to the hemp and marijuana industry. It engages in the cultivation, extraction and product development. The company was founded on June 16, 1977 and is headquartered in Middletown, NJ.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers. Its products include air conditioners, heating systems, controls, and aftermarket components, as well as aftermarket repair and maintenance services and building automation solutions. The Refrigeration segment offers transport refrigeration products and services, including refrigeration and monitoring systems for trucks, trailers, shipping containers, intermodal, and rail; and commercial refrigeration solutions, such as refrigerated cabinets, freezers, systems, and controls. The Fire & Security segment provides various residential and building systems, including fire, flame, gas, smoke, and carbon monoxide detection; portable fire extinguishers; fire suppression systems; intruder alarms; access control systems; and video management systems. Its other fire and security service offerings comprise audit, design, installation, and system integration, as well as aftermarket maintenance and repair and monitoring services. The company offers its products under the Autronica, Chubb, Det-Tronics, Edwards, Fireye, GST, Interlogix, Kidde, LenelS2, Marioff, Onity, and Supra; and Carrier, Automated Logic, Bryant, CIAT, Day & Night, Heil, NORESCO, and Riello brands. It sells its products directly to building contractors and owners, transportation companies and retail stores, and end customers, as well as indirectly through equity method investees, independent sales representatives, distributors, wholesalers, dealers, retail outlets, manufacturers' representatives, and value-added resellers. Carrier Global Corporation is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

