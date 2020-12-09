Contrasting MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) & Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI)

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

13.2% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MetroCity Bankshares and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetroCity Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

MetroCity Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.47%. Given MetroCity Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MetroCity Bankshares is more favorable than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetroCity Bankshares 34.59% 16.59% 2.25% Richmond Mutual Bancorporation -22.83% 4.32% 0.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetroCity Bankshares $123.11 million 2.99 $44.72 million $1.81 7.93 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $45.42 million 3.95 -$14.08 million N/A N/A

MetroCity Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation.

Dividends

MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

MetroCity Bankshares beats Richmond Mutual Bancorporation on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services. It operates 19 full-service branch locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Doraville, Georgia.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, the company engages in the lease financing business; and provision of fee-based financial services comprising trust and estate administration, investment management, retirement plan administration, and private banking services. It operates through seven full service and one limited service locations in Cambridge City, Centerville, Richmond, and Shelbyville, Indiana; five full service locations in Piqua, Sidney, and Troy, Ohio; and a loan production office in Columbus, Ohio. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Richmond, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.