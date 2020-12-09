Construction Partners (ROAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, December 11th. Analysts expect Construction Partners to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $29.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROAD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Construction Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private infrastructure projects. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and liquid asphalt cement.

