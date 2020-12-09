Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,099,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Consolidated Edison worth $85,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 61,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 28.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 104,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

Shares of ED opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

