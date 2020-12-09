ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,740 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

