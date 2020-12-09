Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Now Covered by Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $104.37 on Monday. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $116.78.

Get Concentrix alerts:

About Concentrix

Concentrix Solutions Corporation provides customer engagement services in the United States and internationally. The company offers solutions in the areas of customer lifecycle management, marketing solutions, automation and process optimization, analytics and insights, consulting, finance and accounting, information technology services, and technology assets.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.