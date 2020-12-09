Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.11

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 49828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SID. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

