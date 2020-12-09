Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 11th

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th.

Community Bank System has raised its dividend by 25.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Community Bank System has a dividend payout ratio of 54.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Shares of CBU stock opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $72.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $66,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $253,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,857 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.