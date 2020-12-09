Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $50.48 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $63.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average of $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.98. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $68.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

In related news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,916.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 334,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,915,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 12.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $810,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 234.4% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

