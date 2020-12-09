Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMA. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Compass Point cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.03.

CMA stock opened at $52.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38. Comerica has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

