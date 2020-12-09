Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.14% of Comerica worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Comerica by 13.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 454,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,386,000 after buying an additional 54,312 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 201.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Comerica by 6.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Comerica by 91.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the second quarter worth $221,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Compass Point lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comerica from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.03.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

