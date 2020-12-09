Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Stock Position Lifted by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 1,290.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,255,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165,350 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.26% of Colony Capital worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the third quarter worth $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Colony Capital by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLNY opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Colony Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colony Capital, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $46 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $20 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

