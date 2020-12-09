Cohiba Minerals Limited (CHK.AX) (ASX:CHK) Insider Mordechai Benedikt Buys 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

Cohiba Minerals Limited (CHK.AX) (ASX:CHK) insider Mordechai Benedikt bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($35,714.29).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cohiba Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of natural resources in Australia. The company explores for metals, precious metals, lithium, gypsum, gold, copper, cobalt, and minerals deposits. It holds interests a 100% interest in the Pyramid Lake project covering a total area of 11,266 hectares located to the north of the Port of Esperance in Western Australia; the Wee MacGregor Project comprising three mining licenses located in southeast of Mt.

