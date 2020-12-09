Cohiba Minerals Limited (CHK.AX) (ASX:CHK) Insider Mordechai Benedikt Buys 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

Cohiba Minerals Limited (CHK.AX) (ASX:CHK) insider Mordechai Benedikt bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($35,714.29).
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Cohiba Minerals Limited (CHK.AX) Company Profile
