CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 82,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.67. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $11.43.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CNHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Melius raised CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

