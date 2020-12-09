Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.93. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFG. Wedbush upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.