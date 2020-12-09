Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) to “Buy”

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.77.

Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $9.46.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $537.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.35 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. Analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 27.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

