Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after purchasing an additional 466,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,394 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,204,880,000 after acquiring an additional 63,085 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cigna by 91.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,753,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,159,000 after acquiring an additional 241,261 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE:CI opened at $218.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.85.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.95.

In other news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.