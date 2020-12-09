CIBC Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$0.50

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BBD.B. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.56 to C$0.43 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.73.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$0.50 on Monday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$1.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.41.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

