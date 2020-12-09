CIBC Increases TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $78.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its target price lifted by analysts at CIBC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFII. Bank of America cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Get TFI International alerts:

NASDAQ:TFII opened at $52.51 on Monday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.36.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $936.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.49 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.